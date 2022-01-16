Abu Hawash Family Says That Occupation Is Trying to Liquidate Hisham Before Releasing Him

By: M Shaaban, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza

The family of the prisoner, Hisham Abu Hawash, accused the occupation of deliberately transmitting the “Corona” virus to him while he was in Israeli “Asaf Harofeh” hospital, warning against trying to liquidate him before releasing him.

His brother, Imad Abu Hawash, said, “We accuse the occupation of placing the Coronavirus in Hisham’s body, either through a tube in the nose or any other examination method.”

He added, “It is unreasonable for Hisham to contract Corona while his wife is with him all the time, and other patients inside the room were not infected,” noting that his brother was previously vaccinated with the “Pfizer” vaccine.

He stated that Hisham was suffering in the Corona department of the Israeli hospital, as symptoms appeared in the joints, bones, head and dry throat, in addition to his suffering from “blood germs” and his weak immunity.

He explained that Hisham was infected with the germs while he was in Ramle prison, before he was transferred to Asaf Harofeh and ended his hunger strike, noting that the doctors informed him of his infection without conducting an examination.

Abu Hawash called on international organizations to intervene in order to provide protection for Hisham and transfer him to a Palestinian hospital, pointing out that his health condition is still critical and he suffers from forgetfulness and is unable to move his feet.

On January 5, Abu Hawash suspended his open hunger strike inside the occupation prisons, which lasted for 141 days, in refusal of his administrative detention, after an agreement was reached to release him on February 26.

It is worth noting that the prisoner Abu Hawash, a father of five children, is from the town of Dura, west of the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank. He was arrested on October 27, 2020, and transferred to administrative detention (without charge and for a period of up to 6 months, subject to extension). (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)