Abu Bakar Baasyir Officially Free

Jakarta, MINA – Abu Bakar Baasyir was released from the Gunung Sindur Penitentiary on Friday.

Abu Bakar Baasyir has served a sentence of approximately 11 years, out of a total sentence of 15 months minus a remission of 55 months.

The leader of Jamaah Ansharut Tauhid (JAT) was picked up by his family and departed from Gunung Sindur Prison for the Al-Mukmin Ngruki Islamic Boarding School, Sukoharjo, Central Java at around 05.20 a.m local time.

Abdul Rochim Baasyir, Baasyir’s youngest son, said the family was very grateful for the end of his parents’ detention period.

“This is the time we have been really waiting for. After he was sentenced to 15 years by the judge, thank God he only served 10 years, “said Abdul Rochim to Anadolu Agency.

According to Abdul Rochim, his family and legal advisors since 2017 have sent letters to the government several times to send him home under house arrest or any status due to humanitarian factors due to Baasyir’s sickly condition.

“However, the government never responded to the letters. There are responses but only normative, “said Abdul Rochim.

After the end of this detention period, Abdul Rochim said that his father could no longer be active as he used to considering age and physical factors.

“But we will support him if he still wants to do da’wah activities,” said Abdul Rochim.

Baasyir was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the South Jakarta District Court on June 16, 2011 for violating Article 15 jo 7 of Law Number 15 of 2003 concerning the Eradication of Criminal Acts of Terrorism.

Baasyir was proven proven to be involved in the military training of a terrorist group in Aceh. He was arrested in connection with this case in August 2010.

Previously, Baasyir was also sentenced to two years and six months because he was related to the 2002 Bali bombing. He was then released in June 2006. (T/RE1)

