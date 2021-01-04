Abu Bakar Bashir to Be Free on January 8

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Law and Human Rights said terrorism convict Abu Bakar bin Abud Baasyir or Abu Bakar Baasyir will be free from full time on Friday, January 8, 2021.

Head of the Public Relations and Protocol Section of the Directorate General of Corrections of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights Rika Aprianti said Ba’asyir had served a sentence at the Gunung Sindur Class IIA Special Prison, West Java.

Baasyir was sentenced to 15 years in prison and received a remission of 55 months.

“The person concerned will be released on January 8, 2021 according to the expiration date or the expiration of the criminal period,” Rika said in a press statement, Monday.

Rika said the Directorate General of Corrections would coordinate with the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), Densus 88 Anti-terror, and families regarding the release.

Baasyir was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the South Jakarta District Court on June 16, 2011 for violating Article 15 jo 7 of Law Number 15 of 2003 concerning the Eradication of Criminal Acts of Terrorism.

The leader of Jamaah Ansharut Tauhid (JAT) was proven involving in military training for terrorist groups in Aceh.

In January 2019, Baasyir rejected the parole option after the government required him to declare loyalty to the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI).

Head of the National Police’s General Information Division, Senior Commissioner Ahmad Ramadhan, said the police would secure the release of Abu Bakar Baasyir.

“Asked or not asked, we will definitely secure it,” said Ahmad.

He also said that the National Police would monitor Abu Bakar Baasyir’s movements after his release.

“We have intelligence officers who continue to monitor people who have committed any crime, so we have basic intelligence to secure someone. So the activities, the movements, we will always be watching, “said Ahmad. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)