Abbas Urges Israel to Release Palestinian Prisoners

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged Israeli occupation authorities to release Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons amid the threat of a new coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

It was conveyed by Abbas in his speech related to the outbreak of coronavirus, which was broadcast on Palestinian official TV in Ramallah on Friday (3/4). Thus WAFA quoted from Wafa News Agency on Sunday, April 4.

Abbas also holds Israel responsible for the safety of Palestinian political prisoners in prisons, because thousands of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Israel.

In addition, Abbas said he had ordered an extension of the state of emergency in Palestine for the next 30 days, to save public health and achieve security and stability amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are trying to suppress the fatal COVID-19 pandemic, and we rely on the awareness and commitment of our people to specific government instructions,” he said.

He also asked Israel to ensure the Palestinian population of Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem to ensure their safety.

He said Palestinian authorities would always remain on their side in every possible way.

The President called on Palestinian workers in Israel who return to their homes in the West Bank to undergo the necessary medical tests and conduct independent quarantine as requested by the Ministry of Health and other authorities.

“We are working hard with the relevant authorities to coordinate the return of workers and make all the logistical and medical procedures necessary for their safety,” Abbas said.

He also appealed to Palestinians in the diaspora (overseas) to comply with health instructions from the local health authority.

“Our people everywhere, I am fully aware of the difficulties and burdens we face, but taking care of your life and the lives of your children and your family requires everyone’s responsibility and sacrifice. This is our most important wish, “he said.

“I am convinced, God willing, that with our collective will and effort, we will overcome this ordeal,” he concluded.

Update on the development of COVID-19 in Palestine on Friday, there were reported 193 cases, while the Israeli occupation authority there were 7,428 cases. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)