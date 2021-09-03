Abbas Meets President El-Sisi in Cairo

Cairo, MINA – President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday met with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo.

President Abbas briefed President al-Sisi on the latest developments on the Palestinian political arena, the domestic situation and the overall developments in the occupied territories, WAFA reported.

He expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s tireless efforts and endeavors in support of the Palestinian question, praising Egypt’s historical, continuous and steadfast role in this regard with the aim of reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian question.

Abbas stressed that Egypt’s efforts in support of the Palestinian question reflects the scope and depth of the Palestinian-Egyptian bilateral relations and President al-Sisi’s keenness to maintain ongoing consultation and coordination with Abbas on the overall Palestinian situation.

Al-Sisi affirmed that his country will continue its tireless efforts in everything related to the Palestinian cause, in close coordination with the Palestinian people and leadership, with the aim of helping the Palestinian people restore their legitimate rights in accordance with the references of international legitimacy (international law and United Nations resolutions).

He stressed the importance of consolidating all efforts during the next stage in order to support the Palestinian position towards a political settlement and push for the resumption of negotiations, as well as the consolidation of the ceasefire agreement in parallel with working to bring about Palestinian unity.

“Through the completion of reconciliation and consensus among all Palestinian parties and factions, boosting the PA’s role in Gaza and improving the humanitarian, living and economic conditions in the war-torn enclave,” he said.

The two presidents agreed to maintain intensive consultation and coordination between them on various issues of common interest, in order to follow up on the next steps regarding support for the Palestinian question in various forums and at all levels. (R/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)