A Total of 10,056 Online Gambling Websites Blocked Throughout 2023

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian National Police in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication and Information succeeded in blocking 10,056 online gambling websites throughout 2023.

“We have also frozen 1,229 accounts, and are working with the Ministry of Communication and Information to block 10,056 gambling websites,” said National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo in a year-end release on Wednesday.

Listyo continued that throughout 2023, the National Police received 2,459 gambling crime reports. Then, the number of settlements until December 2023 was 2,278 cases or 92.63 percent.

The details are eight online gambling sites in Bali with 46 suspects, 19 accounts worth IDR 150 billion.

“Then an online gambling site in Riau was one suspect and assets worth IDR 57.7 billion were confiscated. “One online gambling site in Jakarta, 12 suspects, froze 20 accounts worth IDR 6 billion,” he said.

The modus operandi is managing online gambling sites, offering them via social media (social media). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)