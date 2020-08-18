A Palestinian Youth Shot dead by Israeli Forces Front of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – A Palestinian youth was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in front of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, near Bab Hattanon Monday, August 17.

The youth was identified as Ashraf Hassan Atallah Halasa from the town of Sawahrah al-Sharqiya, aged 30.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that even the occupation forces prevented his team from entering the Bab Hatta area after the shooting. Thus Wafa reported.

While the correspondent of Wafa quoted eye witnesses, the occupation forces left the young man shot alone, while Israeli police were seen hauling one of its members in an ambulance who was injured from the area.

The occupation forces claimed the young man had attacked a policeman in the area.

At the same time, the occupation declared a state of alert in the Old City and its surroundings, and closed the doors and doors of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, while large numbers of occupation forces and police were deployed in the area. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)