A Palestinian Wounded Girl Leaves Gaza Strip to Turkey for Treatment

Gaza, MINA – The family of the wounded girl, Rahaf Salman, left on Wednesday the Gaza Strip to Egypt, and then to Turkey to receive treatment, MINA’ s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The girl, Salman, was amputated in both her feet and her right hand as a result of the Israeli bombing in n the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip during the Israeli aggression last week.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had expressed Turkey’s approval to receive the child Rahaf and her family, at the request of the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.

Rahaf is accompanied by her injured brother, Mohammad, and her parents on the treatment journey. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)