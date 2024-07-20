A Palestinian Teenager Killed by Israeli Forces in Beit Ummar

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli army late Friday killed a Palestinian teenager in the southern occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

Palestine television said Ibrahim Zaqeeq, 19, was shot in his head by Israeli forces in Beit Ummar.

It said Zaqeeq was released from Israeli prison two weeks ago and is the only son in his family.

Witnesses said that an Israeli force raided Beit Ummar and opened fire on Palestinians, seriously injuring Zaqeeq and others who suffered asphyxiation from tear gas.

Early Friday, another Palestinian died from wounds he sustained in January from Israeli forces near Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

In the last few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the onslaught against the Gaza Strip on October 7. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 578 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,350 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)