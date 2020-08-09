A Palestinian Injured as Israeli Settlers Stone His Vehicle

Select Language

Nablus, MINA – A Palestinian citizen was injured on Sundag morning after extremist Israeli settlers hurled his vehicle with stones while he was driving on the Nablus-Qalqilia road in the occupied West Bank, local sources said.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority official who monitors settlement and settlers’ activities in the north of the West Bank said that settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Yitzhar attacked citizens’ vehicles with rocks on the road said near the village of Burin, injuring at least one driver.

The injured man was taken to the nearby Darwish Nazzal hospital, where his injury was described as moderate. Thus quoted from Wafa.

Settler violence is routine in the occupied West Bank and rarely prosecuted by the occupation authorities. Almost all kinds of violence by Jewish settlers go unpunished except in very rare cases. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

