A Palestinian Elderly with Disabilities Shot by Israeli Forces

Ramallah, MINA – A 60-year-old Palestinian was shot by Israeli forces on Monday at the Qalandiya checkpoint, the crossing between Jerusalem and the northern West Bank, hours after a separate shooting incident in Bethlehem.

According to Israeli media reports, as quoted by the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo), the old man approached the checkpoint on foot in the lane reserved for vehicles and was shot.

“The soldiers shot him in the lower leg when he didn’t answer the call to stop. They later realized that he had a disability and could not hear or communicate,” the report said.

An elderly person from Palestine was taken to a nearby hospital for medical assistance and his condition has improved.

Earlier, a Palestinian youth was shot near an Israeli military barrier in the city of Bethlehem.

There was no immediate information about his condition, but according to a Palestinian reports, the young man was injured and taken to a hospital in Bethlehem. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)