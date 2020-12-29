A Muslim Scientist Receives Renewable Energy International Award

Director of the Center for Innovation at the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dr Aaesha Alnuaimi (Photo: Special)

Dubai, MINA – Dr Aaesha Alnuaimi, Director of the Innovation Center at the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), won international awards in the field of renewable energy, namely the International Solar Alliance Award and the Women in Renewables Asia of the Year Award 2020.

This international award was won by this Muslimah doctor who was born in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for her outstanding contribution and important achievements in the development of solar energy, making her an inspiration for future generations of researchers.

DEWA proved that economically solar power (3 cents / kwh) can beat fossil fuel power plants (4.5 cents / kwh), indicating that solar power is becoming increasingly affordable.

MD & CEO of DEWA Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, expressed her pride in the prestigious achievement that this Emirati Muslim woman has recently obtained.

“The wise leadership of the UAE empowers women to participate in all sectors, including the energy sector, which is no longer dominated by men,” said Al Tayer as the UAE national news agency, WAM reported on Tuesday.

Dr. Aaesha Alnuaimi said DEWA’s female staff showed how passionate all Emirati women are, as they work to build a better future for Dubai and the UAE.

It is by setting an example of working actively for the UAE to build strong and cohesive societies that are able to keep pace with rapid change.

“Winning this global award also reflects the great leap the UAE has made in empowering women in various important sectors, including the energy sector; enabling women to work side by side with their male counterparts to advance the development of the UAE, ”added Dr Alnuaimi.

Dr. Alnuaimi is the first Emirati woman to specialize in nanotechnology for solar cell applications. She has eight years of professional experience in the solar power sector.

Its job focuses on anticipating the future of solar power and increasing the efficiency of its technology; contribute to building a knowledge-based competitive economy in the UAE.

Dr. Alnuaimi holds a PhD and Masters of Science in Micro Systems Engineering from the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the US Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

DEWA itself has 1,948 female staff in its workforce, 81.6% of whom are Emirati. This includes 701 female engineers and technicians at DEWA.

As 32% of Innovation Center employees are Emirati women, with most of them highly educated with scientific and engineering degrees. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)