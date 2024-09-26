Palestinian Journalist Wins News Emmy Award

Select Language

-419 min. agoPalestinian Journalist Wins News Emmy Award
-414 min. agoUN Announces Support for Displaced Lebanon Refugees Fleeing into Syria
-242 min. agoIsrael, Lebanon Urged to Agree to 21-day Cease-fire amid Escalating Tensions
41 min. agoCalls for Reforming UN Structure Dominate the 79th General Assembly
58 min. agoUS Senator to Block Arm Sales to Israel
Hollywood, MINA – Palestinian journalist Bisan Atef Owda has won the Emmy for Outstanding Hard News Feature: Short Form for her ongoing project “It’s Bisan From Gaza and I’m Still Alive.”

The project documents Owda’s daily life in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israel aggression that has devastated the region since on Oct. 7 of last year, WAFA reported.

The 27-year-old journalist previously won a Peabody Award for “It’s Bisan From Gaza and I’m Still Alive” earlier this year. (T/R3/RE1)

