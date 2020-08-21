A 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Larantuka, NTT

Larantuka, MINA – An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 rocked the Larantuka area, East Nusa Tenggara and its surroundings on Friday at 11.09 a.m local time.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said the earthquake had no potential for a tsunami.

The epicenter was at a depth of 670 kilometers with an epicenter at 171 km northeast of Larantuka.

Head of Earthquake and Tsunami Mitigation (BMKG) Daryono said the earthquake was felt up to an intensity scale III-IV in Waingapu.

The MMI scale IV means that residents who are inside and outside the house feel the earthquake, as well as broken pottery, one-door windows creaking and the walls sound.

The earthquake was also felt in Kupang, Tambolaka, Bima, Mataram, Sumbawa, Sumbawa Besar and Sumba. (T/RE1)

