As 128 Died Due to Flash Floods in Nusa Tenggara Timur

NTT, MINA – At least 128 people died as a result of natural disasters in the form of floods and landslides in a number of areas in the Province of East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), the impact of extreme weather which was marked by the emergence of Seroja Tropical Cyclone.

“A total of 128 people died during the extreme weather in these areas,” said Head of the Center for Disaster Data, Information and Communication of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Raditya Jati in Jakarta on Tuesday.

He detailed, 67 people died from Lembata Regency, East Flores 49, and Alor 12. While the total number of missing victims reached 72 people, with details of Alor Regency 28 people, East Flores 23, and Lembata 21.

Based on data from the BNPB Operations Control Center (Pusdalops) as of Monday at 11.00 p.m, as many as 2,019 family heads (KK) or 8,424 residents were displaced and 1,083 families or 2,683 other residents were affected.

“The largest displacement identified was in East Sumba Regency with a total of 7,212 people (1,803 families), Lembata 958, Rote Ndao 672 (153 families), West Sumba 284 (63 families), and East Flores 256,” said Raditya.

Extreme weather due to the impact of Seroja Tropical Cyclone still has the potential to occur in the NTT region in the next few days. Tropical cyclones have an impact in eight administrative districts and cities, including Kupang City, East Flores Regency, Malacca, Lembata, Ngada, West Sumba, East Sumba, Rote Ndao, and Alor.

Natural disasters due to extreme weather in several areas also resulted in a number of losses, including 1,962 houses affected, 119 houses severely damaged, 118 houses moderately damaged, and 34 houses slightly damaged, while 14 public facilities were severely damaged, one slightly damaged, and 84 other units affected.

With regard to post-disaster, district and city BPBDs assisted by various parties continue to handle disaster emergencies, such as evacuations, rescues, evacuation services, logistics distribution, and opening of access to isolated areas. Ministries and institutions under the control of BNPB also provide support to affected local governments. (T/RE1)

