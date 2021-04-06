BNPB: Dozens of Villages in NTT Still Isolated

NTT, MINA – Dozens of villages that were affected by flooding due to tropical cyclone Seroja in Nusa Tenggara Timur (NTT) have been still isolated until Monday night.

Deputy Governor of NTT Josef Nae Soi said there were six villages in Malacca Regency, six villages in Adonara, East Flores Regency, and six sub-districts in Sabua Raijua whose access was cut off.

“In Adonara, there are six isolated villages due to road avalanches, which cannot be passed by motorized vehicles. In Sabu Raijua, six sub-districts are isolated because of broken roads and broken bridges, ”said Josef through a virtual press conference on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Lembata Regent Eliaser Yentji Sunur said there were eight villages whose access was still cut off, while the heavy equipment available was still being deployed to evacuate victims buried by landslides.

“We have not yet been able to mobilize heavy equipment to several villages, the existing state roads are also very minimal but there is participation from the community to work together to open roads,” said Eliaser at a press conference.

He said the Lembata region also has the potential to experience a fuel oil (BBM) crisis because transport ships cannot move due to high waves.

“There is a ban on porters for the next one to four days of no fuel transportation to Lembata so that we can experience a fuel crisis, including fuel for heavy equipment used for evacuation,” said Eliaser.

Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Doni Monardo said he would deploy helicopters to evacuate and distribute aid to residents in these isolated villages.

“In the meantime, three units have been deployed to the NTT region. If later they are still lacking or need more assistance, BNPB will prepare again,” said Doni.

Previously, it was reported that the Seroja tropical cyclone had triggered floods, strong winds and high waves in almost the entire region of East Nusa Tenggara.

Eight districts and cities were badly affected, namely East Flores, Lembata, Kupang City, Kupang Regency, Sabu Raijua, East Sumba, Alor, and Malacca.

The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) recorded 84 people died and 71 were still in search as of Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reminded that the seroja tropical cyclone is predicted to weaken and move away from Indonesia on April 6, 2021.

The head of BMKG Dwikorita Karnawati asks the public to be aware of strong winds, heavy rain, and high waves that may still occur. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)