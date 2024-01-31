Indonesian Ulema Council Holds a Da’i Delivery Program to NTT

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) through the Da’wah and Ukhuwah Commission is organizing a Da’i Delivery Program to Nusa Tenggara Timur (NTT) region.

The program is part of MUI’s solemn commitment for Nation. The plan is the Islam preachers will be placed to preach and solemn in NTT for up to six months.

MUI Deputy Secretary Jenderal for Da’wah and Ukhuwah KH Arif Fahrudin said Tuesday the da’i delivery to NTT was of form implementing Islam as a blessing for all universe.

“Islam as a blessing in Nash (Revelation of the Qur’an) or on general term give blessing for all universe,” he said.

Arif hope the preachers who are given the mandate in NTT will convey Islamic messages to the maximum and they can represent Islam as a blessing for all.

“In the context of the MUI’s da’wah, how is Islam’s rahmatan lil ‘alaminnya reaching regions in Indonesia, including NTT,” he said.

Arif also advised the preachers to convey the treasures of Islam, Islamic morals and Islamic demands so that ultimately these Islamic teachings are appreciated and practiced well by the local community. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)