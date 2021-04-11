As 174 Died Due to Tropical Cyclone Seroja in NTT

NTT Province, MINA – Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) updated data on victims of death and residents who are still missing due to the impact of the Seroja tropical cyclone in Nusa Tenggara Timur (NTT) Province.

The latest data, the number of victims who died as a result of the disaster was 174 people. Previously, on Friday night, the number of victims who died due to flooding in NTT and West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) was still 167 people.

“The latest data shows that 174 people died in NTT and 48 people are still missing,” said Doni Monardo, head of the BNPB, in an official statement received by Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

In West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) the number of casualties is still 2 people.

The number of victims who died in NTT, was the most in East Flores Regency, namely 71 people died and 5 people were missing.

Furthermore, in Lembata Regency 46 people died and 22 were missing, in Alor Regency 28 people died and 13 were missing.

In Malacca Regency, 6 people died. In the city of Kupang, 6 people died, no victims were missing.

In Kupang Regency 12 people died and 3 are still missing. Meanwhile, Ende and Sikka districts each died. In Sabu Rajua Regency, 3 people died and 5 people were missing.

Currently, BNPB is working with the Police Headquarters and SAR Dogs from several provinces to find missing victims.

“We will continue to work optimally in the search for victims until there is an agreement with the families of the victims who have not been found,” said Doni.

Doni said there were still three isolated villages, but most of the areas affected by the disaster were already accessible.

“After the weather improved in the last two days, almost all areas could be served,” Doni said through a virtual press conference on Friday night.

In addition, Doni said there were still locations affected by the disaster which had reduced electricity, telecommunication signals and fuel oil stocks.

The tropical cyclone Seroja that occurred last Sunday triggered flash floods, landslides, strong winds, and high waves in the NTT region.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said that the Seroja tropical cyclone was a rare event and this is the first time it has happened in Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)