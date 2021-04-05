Lembata Residents Still Displaced Due to Floods and Landslides

Lembata, MINA – Humanitarian Agency, Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) said that flood and landslide survivors in Lembata Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) were still displaced on Monday. Some families are also still looking for missing family members.

“Residents are still displaced while looking for their missing family. Like my family members, there are still three people who have not been found, ”said Jamal from the Indonesian Volunteer Community Team in Leudanung Village, Omesuri District, Lembata, in a release as quoted from Republika on Monday.

Jamal also reported the current condition, according to his monitoring in Leudanung Village, public facilities such as roads and village offices were still covered in mud. The roads were still cut off, and the electricity was out.

“The weather is still extreme. It’s still raining heavily until now. There has been no incoming assistance due to difficulties in access,” said Jamal.

Currently, he and the Lembata MRI team continue to coordinate with the Central ACT Emergency Response Team. A number of volunteers have also assessed and helped a number of communities.

“We continue to monitor conditions. We hope that we can immediately help the needs of residents, “he added.

High intensity rains trigger flash floods in a number of sub-districts in Lembata, namely Ile Ape, Ile Ape Timur, and Omesuri. The Regional Disaster Management Agency of Lembata Regency reported that 11 people died and 16 people were missing as a result of this disaster. BPBD Lembata is still collecting data related to material losses. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)