Magnitude 3.2 Earthquake Strikes Niworthern Palestine

Nablus, MINA – An earthquake registering a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale stroke on Sunday evening areas in northern Palestine, according to the Palestinian Seismic Network (PSN) at An-Najah National University.

Wala Ajaj, a technician at PSN said the tremor was felt by Palestinians in the northern districts of Nablus and Jenin, Wafa reported.

Meanwhile in the same day, a relief in the heatwave that affected Palestine since last week is expected with temperature remaining slightly above the seasonal average, according to the Palestinian Meteorological Department (PMD).

Weather is hot to relatively hot in most areas, and is extremely hot in the Jordan Valley region.

Winds are southwesterly to westerly, light to moderate and occasionally active. Sea waves are low.

Temperature in the capital, Jerusalem, and Bethlehem is expected to reach a high of 29°C and a low of 20°C and in Ramallah and Hebron a high of 28°C and a low of 19°C. In Jericho, the Dead Sea, and the Jordan Valley temperature is expected to reach a high of 38°C and a low of 27°C, while it is expected to reach a high of 29°C and a low of 23°C in Gaza and the coastal areas.

However, a slight rise in temperature is expected on Monday to become 2°C above the seasonal average.

No change in weather conditions or temperature is expected on Tuesday. However on Wednesday, temperature is likely to rise again and approach 4°C above the seasonal average.

People are warned against being exposed to the sun for long period, especially from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and against setting fire in dry grassy areas. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)