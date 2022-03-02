99 Indonesian Citizens Successfully Evacuated from Ukraine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi confirmed on Tuesday, as many as 99 Indonesian citizens were successfully evacuated from Ukraine, who are still facing Russian military attacks.

“The total number who have been outside Ukraine is 99 Indonesian citizens and 5 foreigners who are the families of our Indonesian citizens,” Retno told reporters at a virtual press conference.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister continued, currently Indonesian citizens are in two safe points, namely in Bucharest, Romania and Rzeszow, Poland.

The next step, said Retno, is to use the air route to pick up Indonesian citizens by plane back to Indonesia from the two countries.

He said that there were still dozens of Indonesian citizens in Ukraine who had not been evacuated because armed conflicts were still going on in several cities.

“There are still 4 Indonesian citizens in Kharkiv and 9 in Chernihiv, in the north of Ukraine. They can’t be evacuated yet considering the ground fighting is still going on,” she said.

Meanwhile, there are 24 Indonesian citizens who choose to remain in Ukraine for family reasons, they are married to Ukrainian citizens.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Indonesian Foreign Minister said the two countries are close friends of Indonesia. Indonesia wants to build a stronger friendship with the two countries.

“I have had telephone conversations with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister and the Russian Foreign Minister,” she said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)