900 Palestinian Prisoners in Announce On-day Hunger Strike

Ramallah, MINA – A total of 900 Palestinian prisoners, held in Ofer prison, on Thursday announced a one-day hunger strike in solidarity with 30 administrative prisoners who have been on hunger strike for the 12th day.

The 30 Palestinian prisoners have declared an open hunger strike in protest of the Israeli occupation’s administrative detention, Palinfo reported.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said another group of prisoners would join the hunger strike if the Israeli occupation authorities issued more administrative detention orders.

PPS added that 28 of the hunger strike prisoners were isolated in four cells at Ofer prison, while two others were locked in solitary confinement in Hadarim and Negev prisons.

PPS also said the Israeli prison authorities threatened to take a number of punitive measures against the hunger strikers, such as banning them from visiting, depriving them of their personal belongings, as well as transferring them to other prisons and isolating them.

In early January, hundreds of administrative detainees announced a complete boycott of all judicial procedures related to their administrative detention.

Administrative prisoners are held in different Israeli prisons, mostly in the Negev and Ofer prisons.

Last April, Amnesty International said the boycott of Israeli military courts by hundreds of Palestinian administrative detainees “underscores the need to end this cruel and unfair practice that helps maintain Israel’s system of apartheid against Palestinians.”

“Nearly all 490 Palestinian administrative detainees currently held by Israel initiated a collective boycott on January 1, 2022 by refusing to follow military court procedures which have no due process and are used only for arbitrary detention,” Amnesty said on its website. (T/RE1)

