Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

9 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army has destroyed 90% of residential neighborhoods in Rafah, southern Gaza, since October 2023, local authorities reported on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Gaza’s government media office, Israeli forces have razed a 12,000-square-meter area in Rafah, turning the city into what it described as “one of the most horrific examples of genocide and ethnic cleansing in modern times.”

The destruction has left 85% of Rafah’s sewage network in ruins, creating severe health risks. All 12 medical centers, including Abu Youssef al-Najjar Hospital, are now out of service. The hospital was demolished by Israeli forces using an explosive robot, the office stated.

Israeli airstrikes have also destroyed eight schools and damaged the remaining educational institutions in Rafah. Additionally, more than 100 mosques have been either destroyed or heavily damaged.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 490 Gaza Children in 20 Days

Rafah, spanning approximately 60 square kilometers and home to around 300,000 residents, has also seen its essential infrastructure decimated. The media office reported that 22 of the city’s 24 water wells have been destroyed, leaving tens of thousands without clean drinking water.

Additionally, 320 kilometers of roads have been obliterated, rendering the city “contaminated and unlivable.”

Authorities have called for urgent international pressure to force Israel’s withdrawal from Rafah, allow displaced residents to return, establish safe aid corridors, and begin reconstruction efforts.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify military operations in Gaza, amid reports of ongoing efforts to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Fires Rockets at Ashdod and Ashkelon, Causing Injuries and Damage

Since October 2023, Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed nearly 50,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Leave 18 Palestinians Martyred, Dozens Injured

