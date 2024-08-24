74 Arrested during Pro-Palestinian Protests in Chicago

Washington, MINA – A total of 74 people were arrested during pro-Palestinian protests in Chicago, Illinois, police said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The four-day Democratic National Convention started on Monday at the United Center, where Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination late Thursday.

Chicago saw protests since earlier this week, including one demonstration in front of the Israeli Consulate, where thousands of people expressed support for Palestine to demand an end to US support for Israel’s ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

“As a result of everything that occurred out there, there were a total of 74 arrests that were around protest situations,” Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told reporters, along with Major Brandon Johnson.

He added four people went to a hospital for “medication problems.”

“We had a few officers who were injured, and those officers refused medical attention because they did not want to leave their fellow officers out there alone. They wanted to stay with their fellow officers to make sure that they were safe. So as a result , with no one being injured, no one being hurt,” he added.

Johnson, for his part, said the 2024 Convention will go down “as an example of constitutional policing.”

“These brave women and men showed the world how we can maintain safety while protecting the people’s right to protest and to have their voices heard,” he added.

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans like “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea!”

The protesters also held signs saying “End US Aid to Israel”, “Biden, Harris You Will See! Palestine Will Be Free!” and “Free Palestine Now!” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)