Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

British Business Minister Interrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protesters at Trade Event

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Stop Arms sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Stop Arms sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)

London, MINA – British Business and Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds was interrupted on Thursday by pro-Palestinian protesters during a speech at a think-tank event in London. The protesters, who stormed the stage, were voicing opposition to the UK’s continued arms sales to Israel, particularly parts for F-35 fighter jets, Middle East Monitor reported.

The protest, organized by the campaign group London for a Free Palestine alongside other groups, aimed to press the UK government to halt all arms exports to Israel. One protester accused the British government of being complicit in genocide, while another shouted, “They have not stopped the trade in F-35s.”

Despite the interruption, Reynolds remained calm and asserted that the UK government had suspended arms exports to Israel, though he clarified that only 30 of the 350 licenses had been affected.

Exports for parts related to F-35 fighters, he explained, were exempt due to their integral role in national security and the defense of Ukraine.

Reynolds further emphasized that the UK’s arms export regime is stringent, with specific restrictions applied to Israel.

The UK government’s stance on arms exports to Israel has been a point of contention since it suspended some licenses in September 2024, while maintaining exemptions for critical defense equipment.

Reynolds clarified that the decision to continue F-35 exports was based on their importance to Britain’s own defense infrastructure and ongoing international commitments.

The protest at Chatham House added to the growing debate on the ethics of military sales, especially in conflict zones, as the UK faces increasing calls from human rights organizations to reevaluate its role in global arms trading. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

