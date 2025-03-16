SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US Considering Anti-Terrorism Law to Investigate Pro-Palestinian Protest

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

13 Views

Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
Gaza, MINA – The United States government is reportedly considering the use of anti-terrorism laws to investigate a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Columbia University in New York.

The decision has sparked controversy, with critics arguing that it could be seen as criminalizing freedom of speech, a right protected by the US Constitution, MEMO reported on Sunday.

The demonstration took place last week, led by a group of students and activists protesting US foreign policy regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The event garnered significant attention after several participants staged a sit-in in front of the university building, holding banners that read “Freedom for Palestine” and “End Apartheid Now.”

Also Read: Death Toll Rises to 31 Following US-UK Airstrikes on Yemeni Cities

There were also reports suggesting the possible display of flags linked to groups allegedly associated with organizations considered terrorists by the US government.

According to an anonymous source from the Department of Homeland Security, the decision to invoke the Anti-Terrorism Act came after concerns that the protest could potentially lead to violence or domestic terrorism.

However, there has been no evidence so far to suggest that the demonstration involved any violent activities.

The Anti-Terrorism Act in the US, particularly the Patriot Act implemented after the September 11, 2001 attacks, has frequently been used to investigate individuals or groups seen as national security threats.

Also Read: Protesters across US Demand Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

However, critics argue that the law is overly broad and often targets minority groups or activists without concrete evidence.

The move to apply this law to a peaceful protest at Columbia University is widely seen as a dangerous precedent that could shrink the space for free speech in the US.

Human Rights Watch and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have both issued statements condemning this move, calling it a threat to civil rights and democracy. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Secretary-General Visits Rohingya Refugees Amid Looming Food Cuts in Bangladesh

