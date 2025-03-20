SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US Federal Judge Transfers Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil’s Case to New Jersey

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Photo (X/@AuntSassyAss)
Washington, MINA – A US federal judge, Jesse Furman, on Wednesday transferred the case of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist and recent Columbia University graduate, to the state of New Jersey, while upholding a previous order preventing his deportation, Anadolu Agency reported.

Furman ruled that the case should be heard in New Jersey, not Louisiana or New York, since Khalil was transferred to the southern state after his detention, and his lawyer filed for his release on March 9.

The case centers around the question of whether and under what circumstances the US government can revoke someone’s lawful permanent resident status and deport them.

Khalil was arrested on March 8 by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents, who detained him and his wife, Noor Abdalla, who is eight months pregnant, as they returned from dinner.

His arrest was carried out without a warrant, and the agents withheld details of the arrest, as shown in footage released by Khalil’s family.

The Trump administration has accused Khalil, who was active in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University last year, of engaging in activities linked to Hamas, although no evidence has been presented.

Khalil is currently being held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Louisiana, with a hearing scheduled before an immigration judge on March 27.

Khalil has stated that his arrest was a direct result of his activism for Palestine and considers himself a “political prisoner.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

