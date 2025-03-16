Protesters across US Demand Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

Washington, MINA – Protesters gathered outside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters in Washington, DC on Saturday to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist, green card holder, and recent Columbia University graduate, Anadolu Agency reported.

Khalil, who helped organize campus protests last year, was arrested by ICE agents on March 8 at his university apartment.

The demonstrators marched through the streets chanting, “We want justice, you say how. Free Mahmoud Khalil now!” and “Free all the students today.”

Many of the protesters carried banners that read: “Free Palestine,” “Release Mahmoud Khalil,” and “ICE off our campuses.”

Protests were also held in New York City, where demonstrators rallied in Times Square before marching to Columbus Circle.

Organizers condemned Khalil’s detention, stating that his right to protest is protected under the First Amendment. One protester emphasized, “Attacks on Mahmoud Khalil are not attacks on one individual, they are an attack on everyone who dares to stand up and speak for justice.”

Khalil was arrested after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered the revocation of his student visa and green card.

The Trump administration has accused Khalil of participating in activities linked to Hamas, although no evidence has been presented. Khalil is currently being held in an ICE detention center in Louisiana. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)