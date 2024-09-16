Pro-Palestine Demonstration Held Spanish Capital

Madrid, MINA – A large group of people staged a demonstration Sunday in support of Palestine in the Spanish capital Madrid, Anadolu Agency reports.

Responding to a call from civil society organizations, the crowd gathered at Sol Square, waving Palestinian flags and wearing Palestinian scarves. They protested Israel’s killing of over 40,000 people in Palestine in the past 11 months.

During the demonstration, sirens blared and many participants laid on the ground with their eyes closed to honor the Palestinians killed by Israel.

“I search online every day to stay informed about what’s happening in Palestine. No human being can remain indifferent to this. I’ve been in pain since day one after seeing what’s going on,” one of the participants, Gonzalo Avila Cruz, told Anadolu.

“Allowing a genocide in front of the world’s eyes is unbelievable. Over 40,000 people, including more than 11,000 children, have been killed, yet the world debates whether it’s genocide or not. Europe’s inaction disgusts me,” he added.

Another protestor, Angelica Valiero, said: “This is a serious event with global consequences. Allowing a country to try and wipe out a people is nothing short of barbarity. We all feel the same. Whether left or right-wing, governments using Palestine for political purposes is unacceptable. (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin (Netanyahu) is a murderer. He should be stoned by the people.”

Maria Hernandez also shared her thoughts: “Palestinians are a friendly people, and seeing them face genocide causes me great pain. The international community shouldn’t just focus on its own interests but should support the Palestinian cause. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)