6. 1 M Eartquake Hits East Java

Malang, MINA – Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported earthquake with no potential for a tsunami occurred at 02.00 p.m on Saturday, shaking the cities of Malang and Surabaya, East Java

The earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 killed 6 people and seriously injured 1, according to the Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) on Saturday.

“Until now, officers in the field are still assessing the impact and needs after the earthquake,” said BNPB in its official statement.

BMKG reported that the earthquake that rocked the area in East Java occurred at the coordinates of 8.95 South Latitude and 112.48 East Longitude.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the sea with a distance of 90 km from the southwest of Malang Regency with a depth of 25 km, said BMKG in a written statement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)