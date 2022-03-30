5 Israeli Dead in Shooting Attack Near Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, MINA – According to Hebrew sources, 5 Israeli settlers were killed in a shooting attack in Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv.

Israeli journalist Barak Ravid indicated that the police assess that the shooting in Bnei Brak is a nationalist operation, according to two senior Israeli officials.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, “Following the operation that was carried out a while ago in Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held security consultations at 10 p.m. with the Minister of War, the Minister of Internal Security, the head of the Shin Bet, the Police Commissioner and other senior officials.”

The Bnei Brak operation is the third operation to hit the depth of Israel in one week, killing 11 Zionists.

Hebrew media published a picture claiming to be Diaa Hamrasheh from in Jenin, who is the perpetrator of the shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

Hebrew media also claimed that another young man was arrested for allegedly participating in the operation and searching for a third person.

Palestinian citizens went to the home of Diaa Hamarsheh’s family in Ya’bad, Jenin, who carried out the shooting attack in Tel Aviv. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)