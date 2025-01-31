SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

40,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

Jerusalem, MINA – The Islamic Endowment Authority affirmed that around 40,000 Palestinian Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

Police forces also obstructed Muslim worshipers’ entry to the Aqsa Mosque through its gates, and brutally attacked them, in particular, many young men and checked their IDs, Palinfo reported.

Israeli forces impose strict restrictions on the entry of worshipers to the Aqsa Mosque, especially on Fridays, preventing thousands of citizens from the West Bank from reaching Jerusalem to perform prayers at the Mosque, as they require the issuance of special permits to cross IOF military checkpoints surrounding the holy city. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

