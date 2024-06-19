3,860 Israeli Soldiers Injured since Beginning of War in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 12 Israeli soldiers have been injured in the past 24 hours, including five in ground battles in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army reported Wednesday.

“The number of injured soldiers and officers since the beginning of the war in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023 has risen to 3,860,” the army said on its website as reported by Anadolu Agency.

It added that among the total soldiers injured, 1,947 were wounded in ground clashes in the Palestinian enclave.

The army had earlier raised the number of Israeli soldiers and officers killed in Gaza since Oct. 7 to 662, including 311 since the start of ground fighting on Oct. 27. (T/RE1/P2)

