22 Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza in a Day

Gaza, MINA – Monday, January 22 2024 may be the darkest day for the Israeli Zionist army. The reason is, as many as 22 Israeli Occupation soldiers (IOF) were reported killed.

Al Arabiya reported that dozens of Israeli soldiers were killed in a series of explosions of two buildings, a tank targeted by Hamas, and the bombing of a tunnel, all of which occurred in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

As the number of IDF soldiers killed continues to increase, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is now under enormous pressure from both its own people and allied countries.

Former IOF officer, Yitzhak Brik, said Israel must accept the fact that it cannot win the war in Gaza.

Brik argued that the only option available to Israel was to accept a hostage and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

“The war cannot be won. We have to face reality,” said Brik. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)