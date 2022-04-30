160,000 Palestinian Worshipers Perform Last Friday of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – More than 160,000 Palestinians performed the last Friday prayer in the month of Ramadan, in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the obstacles and restrictions of the occupation.

The Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem reported that about 160,000 worshipers performed the last Friday prayer of the month of Ramadan in Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the violations of the occupation and its suppression of worshipers with bombs and bullets at dawn today.

The courtyards of Al-Aqsa witnessed the gathering of large numbers of Palestinians from Jerusalem, the occupied interior and the West Bank, who managed to reach despite the restrictions and barriers of the occupation.

After the prayer, the Palestinians chanted national and resistance slogans and roamed the courtyards, raising the Palestinian flags, in support of Al-Aqsa and in rejection of the violations of the occupation and its Judaization schemes that it seeks to implement in it.

Simultaneously, the Old City witnessed a massive deployment of the heavily armed occupation forces, which restricted worshipers and immigrants by searching them and confiscating the ID cards.

On the other hand, the occupation forces arrested a number of Palestinian youths at the Qalandia checkpoint (in the north), and assaulted others while they were trying to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform prayers.

Usually, tens of thousands of Palestinians gather in its courtyards on Fridays, despite the restrictions of the occupation forces, which impede the entry of Palestinians from the West Bank because they do not have permits to enter the occupied Jerusalem. (LKG/RE1)

