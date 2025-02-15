10 Palestinian Prisoners Freed in a Prisoner Exchange Deal

Ramallah, MINA – Israel released 10 Palestinian prisoners from the occupied West Bank on Saturday as part of the sixth wave of the first phase of a prisoner exchange deal linked to a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

The released Palestinians arrived in Ramallah by bus operated by the International Red Cross, where hundreds of Palestinians gathered at the Ramallah Cultural Palace to greet them.

The freed prisoners raised victory signs and waved at the cheering crowd, although they appeared to be in poor health, according to Anadolu Agency.

Medical teams from the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the Red Crescent conducted initial health checks upon their arrival.

Also Read: Sixth Phase of Prisoner Exchange, Palestinian Fighters Hand Over 3 Israeli Hostages in Gaza

This latest wave is part of an ongoing release based on the ceasefire agreement, bringing the total number of Palestinians to be freed on Saturday to 369. Among them, 333 are from Gaza, most of whom were detained after October 7, 2023, in addition to 36 others who had served life sentences.

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, and the military wing of the Islamic Jihad, the Al-Quds Brigades, released three Israeli prisoners in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Arrests Gaza Doctor Abu Safiya under Unlawful Combatant