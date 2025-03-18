SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Yemeni Forces Target USS Harry S. Truman for Second Time within Hours

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

11 Views

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Yemeni forces' spokesman (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Sana’a, MINA – The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Monday that they had successfully targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman for the second time within hours, while also preventing a planned US airstrike on Yemen, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Yemeni forces’ spokesman, stated that the aircraft carrier was struck in the northern Red Sea using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, in an engagement that lasted for several hours.

Saree emphasized that the operation was a direct response to the US military’s continued support for Israel and confirmed Yemen’s commitment to enforcing a ban on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea until the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

He further referenced a speech by Ansarallah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, who warned that any continued US aggression would result in a “broad and comprehensive response.”

Also Read: Trump Shuts Down US-Funded Media, Including Voice of America

Meanwhile, Yemeni media reported that US warplanes launched two airstrikes on a cotton gin in al-Hodeidah’s Zabeid district, western Yemen.

Sayyed al-Houthi condemned the latest US attacks, calling them “brutal and unjust” aggression aimed at supporting Israel. In a televised speech, he stated, “The American enemy has launched a new attack on our country to directly support the Zionist regime.”

Additionally, Ansarallah reported that US forces launched two airstrikes on the seized Israeli-linked cargo ship Galaxy Leader. The strikes allegedly targeted the ship’s command cabin, but no further details were provided.

The Galaxy Leader was seized by Yemeni forces on November 19, 2023, as part of Yemen’s military operations in the Red Sea blockade against Israeli-linked vessels.

Also Read: Ansarallah Responds to US Airstrikes, Accuses Washington of Aiding Israeli Aggression

These developments follow Ansarallah’s decision to resume military action against all Israeli-linked vessels in Yemen’s territorial waters.

The group had previously paused missile and drone strikes on Israel following a ceasefire in Gaza in January, but has resumed attacks due to continued Israeli military aggression and US support. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Deports 193 Indonesian Migrant Workers, Government Prepares Assistance 

Ansarallah Forces Gaza blockade Houthi Operations Israeli-linked ships Middle East crisis military retaliation missile strikes Red Sea Tensions regional security US Airstrikes US Warships USS Harry Truman War in Gaza Yemen conflict Yemeni Resistance

