Yemeni Forces Target USS Harry S. Truman for Second Time within Hours

Sana’a, MINA – The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Monday that they had successfully targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman for the second time within hours, while also preventing a planned US airstrike on Yemen, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Yemeni forces’ spokesman, stated that the aircraft carrier was struck in the northern Red Sea using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, in an engagement that lasted for several hours.

Saree emphasized that the operation was a direct response to the US military’s continued support for Israel and confirmed Yemen’s commitment to enforcing a ban on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea until the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

He further referenced a speech by Ansarallah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, who warned that any continued US aggression would result in a “broad and comprehensive response.”

Meanwhile, Yemeni media reported that US warplanes launched two airstrikes on a cotton gin in al-Hodeidah’s Zabeid district, western Yemen.

Sayyed al-Houthi condemned the latest US attacks, calling them “brutal and unjust” aggression aimed at supporting Israel. In a televised speech, he stated, “The American enemy has launched a new attack on our country to directly support the Zionist regime.”

Additionally, Ansarallah reported that US forces launched two airstrikes on the seized Israeli-linked cargo ship Galaxy Leader. The strikes allegedly targeted the ship’s command cabin, but no further details were provided.

The Galaxy Leader was seized by Yemeni forces on November 19, 2023, as part of Yemen’s military operations in the Red Sea blockade against Israeli-linked vessels.

These developments follow Ansarallah’s decision to resume military action against all Israeli-linked vessels in Yemen’s territorial waters.

The group had previously paused missile and drone strikes on Israel following a ceasefire in Gaza in January, but has resumed attacks due to continued Israeli military aggression and US support. []

