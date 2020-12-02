World Zakat Forum 2020 Formulates Eight Resolutions

Jakarta, MINA – The 2020 World Zakat Forum (WZF) International Conference which was held online and broadcast live via the BAZNAS TV Youtube channel on Monday and Tuesday was officially closed.

The leaders of zakat organizations from 27 member countries of the World Zakat Forum agreed to formulate eight resolutions from the main theme “Post Covid-19 Economic Recovery: The Role of World Zakat Forum” (Post-Covid-19 Economic Recovery: Role of the World Zakat Forum).

The Secretary General of WZF 2020-2023 was elected Dr. Zainulbahar Noor said that the eight resolutions were the result of an agreement from the participants who previously had four discussion sub-themes.

The sub-theme includes the role of the World Zakat Forum in post-Covid-19 economic recovery, the activation of the post-Covid-19 global economy: adoption of technology in the administration of zakat, future steps in strengthening the World Zakat Forum, and best practices in managing zakat in the midst of a pandemic.

“This conference also marks the collaboration between the government and the global zakat movement to restore the health and socio-economic conditions of the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Here are eight resolutions of the 2020 World Zakat Forum:

1. Call on all WZF members to strengthen cooperation with the government and other strategic stakeholders to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic through optimizing zakat instruments.

2. Invite all WZF members to optimize the digital platform and the latest technology in soliciting, calculating, collecting, and distributing zakat funds in each member country.

3. Urge all member countries to refocus the zakat distribution program to restore the economy of people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

4. The Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General of WZF will formulate an action plan to realize the resolution related to handling the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic for global mustahiks through the proper distribution and empowerment of zakat.

5. Considering the development of the Covid-19 vaccine around the world, all member countries are encouraged to support their respective governments in implementing the halal Covid-19 vaccine program to eradicate the Covid-19 pandemic.

6. Regarding the proposal for the waqf sector, namely integrated waqf institutions to become members of WZF, the Forum agreed to include waqf institutions as members of WZ effectively starting in 2021. So that the World Zakat Forum can be expanded to the World Zakat and Waqf Forum.

7. Realizing the importance of the role of youth as the future of the global zakat movement, the Forum agreed to approve the formation of WZF Youth as a subsidiary of the WZF Forum.

8. Considering the urgency to increase the quantity and quality of research that provides the right direction for the global zakat movement, the Forum also agreed to agree to the establishment of WZF Research as a subsidiary of the WZF Forum.

At the 2020 World Zakat Forum, member countries set a new management for the WZF for the 2020-2023 period by assigning Dr. Zainulbahar Noor, as the new WZF Secretary General replaces Prof. Dr. Bambang Sudibyo.

“The forum also expressed the highest appreciation for the achievements and contributions of the 2017-2020 WZF under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Bambang Sudibyo as the Secretary General. His leadership has marked significant progress in the role of the World Zakat Forum, ”he said.

Furthermore, the forum also appointed Azim Kidwai as Head of WZF Youth and Dr. Muhammad Hasbi Zaenal as Head of WZF Research & Development.

In addition, the forum also agreed to include the former Secretary General, former Deputy Secretary General, and other figures who have contributed to the zakat movement into the WZF Advisory Council, by appointing Prof. Dr. Bambang Sudibyo as Chairman of the WZF Advisory Board.

It is planned that the 10th WZF in 2021 will visit the City of London, England as the host. (T/RE1)

M’raj News Agency (MINA)