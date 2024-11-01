WZWF Enhance Efficiency and Effectiveness in Global Zakat Management

Chairman of the Advisory Board of the World Zakat and Waqf Forum (WZWF), Zainulbahar Noor (photo: BAZNAS Public Relations)

Jakarta, MINA – Zainulbahar Noor, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the World Zakat and Waqf Forum (WZWF), emphasized the necessity to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in global zakat management to ensure funds reach those in need and empower them towards sustainable living.

“To maximize the impact of zakat in alleiating poverty and enhancing global welfare, we must continuously refine and develop our strategies,” Zainulbahar stated during the WZWF International Conference and ASEAN Islamic Public University Forum 2024 in Jakarta on Friday.

Zainulbahar, who also heads BAZNAS RI’s Planning, Research, and Development, outlined several strategies to enhance zakat efficiency, including leveraging modern technology, adopting data-driven approaches, and creating standardized management frameworks to boost transparency and accountability.

Moreover, academic contributions can lay the foundation for building an effective zakat system that can adapt to modern times while preserving Islamic values.

Aligning with Zainulbahar, WZWF Secretary General Dr. Mohd Ghazali Md Noor praised BAZNAS’s efforts in fostering academic collaboration in the field of waqf.

He noted that enacting changes requires knowledge and preparing other human resources such as professors, scholars, creators, and entrepreneurs.

“Alhamdulillah, under BAZNAS’s leadership, there is now a structured direction for developing human resources related to waqf and zakat, God willing,” said Datuk Mohd Ghazali. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)