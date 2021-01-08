World Leaders Condemn Pro-Trump Riots at US Congress

Washington, MINA – World leaders expressed their surprise and condemned the unprecedented sight at the Capitol Building when rioting by supporters of President Donald Trump broke into the US Capitol on Wednesday.

“What an embarrassing sight in the US Congress. The United States represents democracy worldwide and it is imperative now that there must be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Other EU officials also showed their support for Biden on Wednesday, while pro-Trump extremists forced Capitol Hill police to impose a lockdown, and undermined Biden’s certification of victory.

“I believe in the power of American institutions and democracy. A peaceful transition to power is at the heart of it. @JoeBiden won the election, ”wrote Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, on Twitter.

“The results of these democratic elections must be respected,” wrote NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Twitter.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry released a statement on Wednesday urging its citizens in the United States to avoid crowded places and confrontation.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called on Wednesday’s unrest a “major attack on democracy.”

The Organization of American States (OAS) also condemned the mob who stormed the American Congress Building.

“The use of violence and vandalism against institutions constitutes a serious attack on the functioning of democracy,” the OAS Secretariat General wrote of the incident in a statement on Wednesday, and urged parties to return to “much-needed rationality. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)