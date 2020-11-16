Trump Finally Admits Biden Won US Presidential Election

Washington, MINA – President Donald Trump has finally publicly acknowledged for the first time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden won the US presidential election. However, he reiterated his unsubstantiated claim that the election vote was rigged.

“He won because the election was rigged,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday, as quoted by Sindonews on Monday.

The incumbent Republican presidential candidate has yet to recognize Biden as the winner of the presidential election after vote counting results in various states showed the Democratic Party candidate was superior.

According to Edison Research, Biden has won 306 electoral votes in the state’s Electoral College system which determines the winner of the US presidential election, far more than the minimum of 270 electoral votes.

In contrast, Trump spends his days with few public events and pressing baseless fraud accusations on social media.

The US president has also suspended the government’s normal process of preparing for a new presidential government, which Democrats and some Republicans say have serious national security implications.

Trump’s campaign teams and Republicans have also sought to bring their cases in court in the main battlefield state, but have been widely rejected.

Meanwhile, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have moved forward with their transition efforts, including briefing on handling the Covid-19 outbreak. (T/RE1)

