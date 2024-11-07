Select Language

Donald Trump Thanks Americans for ‘Being Elected 47th President’

Photo: VOA dok

Washington, MINA – US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump early Wednesday thanked Americans for the apparent “honor of being elected” to the nation’s highest office.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” Trump told supporters in Palm Beach, Florida, referring to his earlier term in office, in 2017-2021, before Joe Biden won four years as the 46th US president, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Fox News projections, Trump ensured victory after defeating his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s presidential election.

“This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again,” Trump added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

