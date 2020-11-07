Joe Biden Wins US Election After Excelling in Pennsylvania

Washington, MINA – Joe Biden becomes elected president of the United States after winning the most important state of Pennsylvania, according to projections of several news networks.

The former vice president took 20 electoral votes in the key state to win the 2020 presidential election, NBC News and CNN reported on Saturday.

Ths victory in Pennsylvania put Biden past the 270 electoral votes needed to make his way to the White House and beat incumbent President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the president-elect said he was “respected and humbled” by the victory and it was time for the United States to unite.

“With the campaign ending, it is time to forget about our anger and harsh rhetoric and unite as a nation,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)