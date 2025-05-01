SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Doctors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza with ‘Bread Not Bombs’ Protest at US Capitol

Doctors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza with ‘Bread Not Bombs’ Protest at US Capitol (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Washington, MINA – A group of physicians known as Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) held a powerful demonstration at the US Capitol on Wednesday, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Anadolu Agency reported, holding loaves of bread and chanting “Bread Not Bombs!” and “Let The Children Eat!”, the group urged lawmakers to end US support for Israel’s blockade and military actions in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The protest took place outside the Hart Senate Office Building and highlighted the growing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. “The Israeli government’s deliberate malnutrition, starvation and attack on health care in Gaza has worsened and potentially portends extermination,” said Dr. Karameh Kuemmerle, a pediatric neurologist from Boston.

Dr. Brennan Bollman, recently returned from Gaza, described conditions as “zero aid and zero food” for eight weeks. She praised the resilience of Palestinian health workers who continue saving lives despite losing their own families. “They need food, for their patients and for themselves,” she said, calling the blockade both illegal and unconscionable.

Also Read: Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad Urges Global Action Against US-Backed Gaza Genocide

Since the Israeli army resumed its offensive on March 18, over 52,300 Palestinians mostly women and children have been killed.

Humanitarian access has been blocked since March 2, and the UN World Food Programme confirmed its food stocks are now completely depleted. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Accused of Using Banned Bunker-Buster Bombs in Yemen

