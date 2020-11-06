Judges Reject Trump’s Claims to End Philadelphia Count

Washington, MINA – A federal judge rejected an emergency request from the US President Donald Trump’s campaign team on Thursday to halt vote counting in Philadelphia while Republican observers were absent.

Trump’s campaign team had sued the Philadelphia County Electoral Council earlier on Thursday for an emergency ruling. Trump’s team says election officials have deliberately refused to grant representatives and poll observers permission for President Trump and Republicans.

“As conveyed at today’s emergency judgment hearing, based on the agreement of the parties, the plaintiffs’ motion was rejected without prejudice,” the US District Judge Paul Diamond said in a one-sentence ruling late on Thursday as quoted from Republika.

The state appeals court ruled on Thursday that more Republican observers could enter the building in Philadelphia, where officers count the ballots.

The US Postal Service (USPS) said some 1,700 ballots had been identified in Pennsylvania at processing facilities during two sweeps on Thursday evening and were in the process of being sent to election officials.

Trump has repeatedly said without providing evidence, that balloting by letter is prone to fraud, while election experts say that is rare in the US elections. Trump’s campaign team on Thursday also lost court rulings in hotly contested states of Georgia and Michigan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)