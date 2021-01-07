US Congress Inaugurates Joe Biden as Winner of the 2020 Presidential Election

Washington, MINA – The United States Congress officially certifies Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. The ratification took place at an honorary event that turned into an unprecedented disaster of political terror.

The Associated Press news agency reported that the US House of Representatives and Senate certified the victory of the Democratic Party electorate on Thursday in the morning after a brutal pro-trump mob broke into the US parliament building, the Capitol.

A woman is shot dead, windows smashed and angry mob forces frightened legislators and their aides to flee the building under the protection of the Capitol Police.

The unrest began shortly after President Donald Trump repeated his baseless claims about election fraud in front of the thousands of pro-Trump protesters he invited to Washington. Many then headed for the Capitol after Trump encouraged them to get there where the legislators were debating electoral votes.

More than six hours after violent rioting broke out, legislators restarted plenary sessions.

The attack on the Capitol left Republican politicians with no intention of overturning Biden’s victory. They finally only challenged the presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. The efforts for the two states were badly defeated.

Biden beat Trump with an electoral vote of 306 vs 232 and will be sworn in on January 20. (T/RE1)

