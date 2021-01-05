World Islamic University League Welcomes OIC “Declaration of Mecca”

Cairo, MINA – The League of Islamic Universities gave a statement welcoming the adoption of the “Declaration of Makkah” by the Council of Ministers for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The league supports the declaration published in religious, educational and cultural institutions throughout the Islamic world, the OIC News Agency said, as quoted by MINA ony Tuesday.

The league statement said that the decision of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers confirms the validity of this historic charter, signed and supported by 1,200 muftis and 4,500 Muslim scholars representing different sects under the umbrella of the Muslim World League (MWL) and the protection of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

Secretary General of the League of Islamic Universities Dr. Osama Al-Abed welcomed this new move to promote tolerance, cooperation, peaceful coexistence and security among people of various religious and cultural backgrounds.

Ajvsl-Abed noted MWL’s efforts highlighted the moderation of Islam and demonstrated its truth to the whole world, based on the values ​​of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and fighting extremism and terrorism.

The statement added that the charter supports Islamic human values, including tolerance, understanding and cooperation between peoples and countries and the need to respect diversity and difference. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)