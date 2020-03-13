WHO: Europe is New Epicenter of Coronavirus Pandemic

Geneva, MINA – Europe has become the “new epicenter” of coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Friday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressed journalists from the WHO headquarters in a virtual press conference with only himself and other WHO officials present.

“Europe has more coronavirus cases being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic,” said Tedros, thus quoted from Anadolu Agency.

More than 132,500 coronavirus cases have been reported in 132 countries and territories, with over 5,000 deaths, according to the WHO.

Tedros acknowledged that even though Covid-19 has captured the world’s attention, there are countless health issues that people still face every day, such as childbirth, malaria, HIV, AIDS and many others.

The disease can happen in any country and it is a “common enemy,” said Tedros.

Countries need to “detect, protect and treat” to break the chains of transmissions, he urged.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)