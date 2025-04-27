SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

WFP Runs Out of Food in Gaza Amid Ongoing Blockade

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Photo: AA

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has officially depleted its food supplies in the Gaza Strip due to Israel’s continued blockade, which has prevented humanitarian aid from entering the besieged region, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The situation has left thousands of displaced families without access to food, raising fears of a deepening famine crisis.

Speaking to the BBC on Friday, WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain confirmed that the organization delivered its final food stocks to community kitchens, which are expected to run out of supplies within days.

“There is nothing left. There is no place to go for food anymore,” said McCain, highlighting the critical need for immediate humanitarian access and a ceasefire. She emphasized that food should not be politicized and condemned the ongoing restrictions that have left civilians starving.

Addressing Israeli allegations that Hamas diverts aid for its own use, McCain clarified that WFP staff in Gaza have only witnessed widespread hunger and have seen no evidence supporting such claims.

McCain’s call for urgent intervention underscores the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where international aid groups face increasing challenges in delivering life-saving assistance. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

