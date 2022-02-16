West Bank Witnesses Escalating Palestinian Shooting Attacks Against Israeli Occupation Forces

Jerusalem, MINA – Last night and early Monday morning, the West Bank witnessed several shooting attacks on many Israeli military sites by Palestinian freedom fighters.

These operations coincided with the confrontations in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied Jerusalem, and the storming of the Al-Silat Al-Harithiya town in Jenin, where the Palestinian resistance fighters confronted the occupation forces with bullets and explosive devices, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

Local sources said that resistance fighters opened fire at the outpost of “Avitar” settlement on Sobeih mountain in the town of Beita, south of Nablus.

Palestinian youths traveling in a speeding vehicle also fired bullets towards Israeli soldiers in Al-Jalama checkpoint, north of Jenin.

Palestinian youths in Jenin managed to burn down an occupation army watchtower near the town of Ya’bad, southwest of the governorate.

In Tulkarm, the resistance youth threw Molotov cocktails at a military tower of the occupation at the entrance to the Avni Hefetz settlement, south of the city.

They also targeted a military post of the occupation army near the city of Al-Bireh with three Molotov cocktails.

In Jerusalem, youths targeted a settlement outpost near the town of al-Tur with firecrackers.

Two vehicles of Israeli settlers near Al-Sawiya village, south of Nablus, were damaged after being stoned by Palestinian youths.

In Qalqilya, local sources reported that Palestinian youths threw stones at settlers’ vehicles near the town of Azzun.

The escalating events and resistance in the West Bank forced the occupation army to cancel the Israeli settlers’ storming of Joseph’s Tomb, east of Nablus, on Tuesday.

According to the annual report issued by the Hamas media office in the West Bank, during 2021 the Palestinian resistance doubled its operations in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and diversified its methods in confronting the occupation and settlers.

According to the report, the number of effective Palestinian resistance operations reached (441) operations, compared to about a hundred operations in 2020, while the total resistance operations, including the popular resistance, amounted to (10,850) operations, which represents double the year 2020. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)